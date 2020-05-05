Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Curvaceous Figure In Sexy White Lingerie While At The Beach

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa capture plenty of hearts around the world on social media after she posted some new content featuring herself on Tuesday, May 5. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 11.6 million followers, and it quickly garnered attention within seconds of going live.

The 21-year-old — who is of Mexican descent — took center stage as she was photographed and recorded in sexy poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of one photo and one video. In the video, which was a mash-up of herself in a number of bikinis on the beach, she was displayed in a variety of scenarios.

In the image, though, Jailyne was snapped outdoors in front of a beach as she exuded both sexy and relaxed vibes. She directed her glance downwards and sported a shy smile. Her long raven locks were styled in a large bun that sat at the top of her head. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup. The application looked to include eyelash externs, blush, a pink lipstick, eyeshadow, and foundation. However, it was her curvaceous figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her body in a sexy one-piece.

The white lingerie was made out of lace and featured two thin straps that went over Jailyne’s shoulders and down her back. The lingerie further featured two cups that highlighted the fitness model’s full-figured assets and drew attention to some cleavage. Furthermore, the one-piece was designed with high-waisted briefs that showed off both her curvy hips and her slim core.

Jailyne did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but provided her users with some sage words in the post’s caption, asserting that people who only have money are “so poor.” Similarly, she stated that people who only have beauty “are so ugly.”

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support from her fans, receiving more than 67,000 likes in the first 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers also took to the comments section to overload Jailyne with praise on her figure, her lingerie, and her looks.

“I think you’re the most beautiful woman,” one user commented.

“Awesome pic,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful,” a third admirer asserted in Spanish.

“Charming eyes,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Jailyne has stunned fans in the past with sizzling snapshots of herself. Just on May 2, she sported a red-hot two-piece lingerie set that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The racy image accumulated more than 200,000 likes.