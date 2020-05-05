Brit Manuela Smolders In An Impossibly Tiny Neon Green Bikini

Brit Manuela left many of her 916,000 Instagram followers tantalized today with another look at her stunning bikini body.

The model’s latest social media update included two photos with a geotag that placed her in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The snaps were nearly identical — both captured Brit from the waist up, posing in an area of her house that was decorated with several green plants. Her body was turned slightly to the side, giving her fans a glimpse of her curvy silhouette as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a smoldering stare. The only major difference between the first and second slides appeared to be her hair. In the first photo, she let her brunette locks spill down her chest in a messy fashion; in the second slide, most of it was flipped back behind her shoulders.

Brit went scantily clad in the double-pic upload, wearing nothing more than a bold, neon green bikini that showed some serious skin. The set included an impossibly tiny bandeau top that showcased her toned arms and fell daringly low on her chest. The piece was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display. It cut off just below her bust, offering a full view of her flat midsection and chiseled abs as well.

The matching bottoms of Brit’s swimwear were nearly out of sight in the snap, though fans could easily assume the garment was just as risque. Its thin waistband, however, did make an appearance on one side of her hips, where it sat high up to accentuate her trim waist.

To accessorize the barely-there swimwear look, the model added a pendant necklace and dainty hoop earrings. She also wore a minimal application of makeup, which appeared to include a dusting of light red blush and mascara.

Two hours proved to be enough time for the sizzling shots to be showered with love. The upload has racked up nearly 21,000 likes within the short time span since going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Looking so good Brit,” one person wrote.

“Such a beautiful angel,” quipped another fan.

“The bikini is way too perfect on you,” a third follower remarked.

“‘You are seriously so stunning, and on top of it you’re hilarious! Such an inspiration,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Brit has been flooding her fans with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Just last week, she shared another sexy swimwear look — a mismatched green-and-yellow two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post proved to be a hit as well, earning over 41,000 likes and 862 comments to date.