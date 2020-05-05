‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Opens Up About Feud With Stassi And Katie, Insists She Never Lied To Them

Kristen Doute believes she's been honest with her former besties.

Kristen Doute doesn’t understand where she went wrong with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

During an interview on the May 3 episode of the We Met at Acme podcast, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about feeling as if she doesn’t understand where she stands with her former best friends before explaining the way in which it has been suggested that their feud stemmed from alleged lies regarding her past romance with Brian Carter.

“I don’t know,” Doute said, via Us Weekly, about her current status with her co-stars. “I don’t know really even what else to say about it.”

According to Doute, she hoped to learn more about why Schroeder and Maloney were upset with her as she watched the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules play out. However, while she understands that her relationship drama with Carter was quite taxing on her former friends, she doesn’t believe that the ups and downs she went through were a good enough reason for the two women to cut ties with her after 10 years of friendship.

Although Schroeder and Maloney have said their issues with Doute have “nothing to do with Carter,” Doute claimed the women were upset with her during Season 8 because she had allegedly lied about her relationship status with Carter during production. She then said that she and Carter weren’t in an official relationship with one another during filming on Season 8 and had split in February of last year, months before production began.

“We broke up last February. Just because we were still keeping in contact, yeah, I slept with him a few times and yeah, there were moments I thought we might get back together. I’m not lying, it just means we’re messy,” Doute explained, adding that she and Carter needed to go through certain motions on their own.

Doute then insisted again that she “never lied about anything” to Schroeder and Doute. Instead, she was simply back and forth with her emotions, which may have made it seem as if she’s been dishonest.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up about her on-screen drama with Carter during an interview with Meaww, via YouTube, revealing that Vanderpump Rules viewers would “unfortunately” be seeing much more of the ups and downs between her and Carter as the eighth season continues.

“It will probably be dragged out for the rest of the season because that’s the way the summer went for me,” Doute explained to the outlet.