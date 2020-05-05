Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Pert Derriere In A Black Thong For New Instagram Post

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 699,000 Instagram followers something to talk about with her latest update. The new photo, which was posted earlier today, featured the model wearing a thong bikini while striking a seductive pose that flaunted her perky booty while enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

In the first snap, Jilissa was photographed in what seemed like a resort. She stood in the swimming pool with most of her backside facing the camera, making her bottoms the main focus of the shot. She looked over her shoulder and gave a big smile. It also appeared that she dipped her lower body in the water prior to the photo shoot session, as there were droplets of water in her skin. The background showed some lush greenery and some outdoor furniture.

In the second pic, the law student did a similar pose. She straightened her legs and looked away from the camera. She faced her left side and still smiling. She also tugged at her bikini bottoms, seemingly adjusting the piece.

Jilissa rocked a black string two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. From what was visible, the bikini top boasted triangle-style cups that barely contained her bust. The bathing suit had tiny straps that went over her neck and wrapped around her back. She sported a skimpy thong that showcased her round booty. The swimwear clung to her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips.

The 22-year-old left her blond hair loose hanging down her back and wore an animal-print bucket hat over it. For her minimal makeup look, she appeared to be wearing a light foundation, defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, eyeliner, and pink color on her lips. She accessorized with a thick ring and a bangle.

Jilissa wrote a short caption, and also revealed that her hat was from the same brand as her swimsuit. She made sure to tag Fashion Nova in both the post and the photo.

The latest share earned more than 32,500 likes and over 400 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing platform. Many of her social media admirers flocked the comments section and wrote compliments about her stunning physique. Some of her avid fans didn’t have a lot to say, instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Booty goals,” one of her fans commented, adding peach and a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful smile and sexy body,” another admirer gushed.

“I know this is an ad, but I’m sorry I was staring,” added a third follower.

“You’re very pretty. I hope you have a wonderful day today,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.