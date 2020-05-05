Sommer Ray Gets Her Art On While Showing Off Stunning Figure

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to let her fans know that the coronavirus outbreak can be both scary and boring for her, just like anyone else. The model posted a series of pictures and told her nearly 25 million followers she’s been passing the time in quarantine by getting her art on.

Along with the share, she posted several new pictures illustrating what she meant. For the series, she started off a bit more conservative than some of her other photo shoots. She had on a pair of blue overalls covering what looked to be a floral print string bikini top. Ray also had her golden brown locks tied up top, in a style she’s sported many times before. This time she apparently used a bandana with a matching flower print to keep her hair out of her eyes and out of any paint she worked with.

The second photo showed a smiling Ray posed next to a paint palette and brush. The model’s overalls were undone slightly, allowing the top to hang down, showing more of her bikini top and a small look at her toned tummy.

A few other pictures showed her having some fun with her paintbrush, smiling and laughing at the camera as she pretended she was going to dust the lens with her orange paint. Still another showed her getting down to business mixing the paint and stirring it on her palette with a more serious look on her face.

Near the end of the series, Ray stood up and leaned against the wall, showing her mostly bare back to the camera as both straps on the overalls had been unfastened. Only the floral bikini top covered any of her tanned skin.

The final shot in the group was also taken from behind her, though one the overall straps had been fastened again and she looked back at the camera over her right shoulder.

Some of Ray’s followers were excited to see yet another series of shots from the popular model, while others wanted to engage in a conversation about how they had been using their time while stuck in coronavirus quarantine.

One user had a suggestion for what kind of art Ray should try next saying, “pour painting! You should try it!”

“I’ve been learning guitar again.” Another commented, talking about what they were passing time doing.

A third user caught on to the fact Ray might not have really plunged herself into any kind of art but merely used the setting as a backdrop for the photos. “Im like waiting to see what she painted & then realized it was just a photoshoot.” They posted.