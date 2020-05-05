Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, May 5, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sponsored post shows the 26-year-old posing in front of a sizable television mounted to the wall. Laurence sizzled in a lace lingerie set, that featured a plunging red bralette, a black garter belt, and a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings, from the company Adam and Eve. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. The lingerie accentuated her ample cleavage, slender waist, and pert derriere. The tattooed model kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The beauty styled her ash-blond hair in a sleek middle part and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

For the photo, Laurence turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She stood with her shoulders back and arched her back, as she tugged on the front of her bralette. She tilted her head and looked directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Cinco de Mayo” and proceeded to give them a discount code for Adam and Eve.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 45,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re unbelievably gorgeous @lolobe4,” added a different devotee.

“Your eyes are truly bewitching,” said another follower.

“You look absolutely amazing and extremely sexy in that lingerie also you’re such a hottie with a body of an angel,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this week, she uploaded a throwback photo, in which she wore strappy lingerie while posing on a bed. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.