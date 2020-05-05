Anthony Fauci Says He Was ‘Worried’ About Chris Cuomo, He Was Sicker Than He Let On

Chris Cuomo televised his battle with the coronavirus, telling viewers that he was hallucinating and shaking so hard at one point that he cracked his teeth, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. Still, he continued to film for CNN from the basement of his home. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that Cuomo was much sicker than he let on to audiences.

Fauci chatted with Cuomo on his show Prime Time on Monday night to talk about the evolution of their relationship after the start of the pandemic.

Fauci and Cuomo have known each other for years, and despite his busy schedule leading the United State’s battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, he took some time to check in on his friend because he was concerned about how badly the virus was getting to him.

Cuomo acknowledged that even though Fauci was extremely busy, he checked in on him several times and asked the respected immunologist why he was so interested in his situation.

“I was worried about you, that’s the reason why I kept calling,” Fauci informed Cuomo. “You were going through some difficult times.”

Though Cuomo shared some of the challenges of dealing with the virus, Fauci says that he held back from his audiences.

“I don’t think that people were really experiencing or realizing how you were really sucking it up to look relatively normal,” Fauci said. “But when you finished the show, when we started chatting at 11, 11:30 at night, you were wiped out. You not only had the acute difficulty with the virus that was replicating in you, but you had some of the secondary effects … the fever, the aches, the feeling washed out.”

Fauci said that Cuomo’s front to the cameras was an act.

“You put on a great act in front of the TV because you were really wiped out badly,” Fauci said.

While @ChrisCuomo and his family were sick with coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci called them almost every day to check in on their health. “You’re a friend… I care about you… but I was worried about you,” Fauci tells Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/VRkeX4ifTV — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 5, 2020

Fauci added that even once Cuomo was negative for the virus, he was still concerned about the CNN host’s health. The doctor said that he didn’t want to scare Cuomo, but some people can start to recover and then take a turn for the worse, and doctors arent’s sure why. That’s something doctors need to figure out, he explained.

Cuomo thanked Fauci and the Trump administration for their concern over his health and praised the doctor for his efforts in educating the public about COVID-19.