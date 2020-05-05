Cindy Prado Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skintight White Top And Denim Jeans

American bombshell Cindy Prado turned the heat up on social media after she shared a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Tuesday, May 5. The beauty took to Instagram to post the images with her 1.4 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of plenty around the world.

The 27-year-old — who is most famously known for being a fashion model signed to Elite Miami — was photographed outdoors in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of five photos. Cindy exuded a sexy, boss-girl vibe and took center stage as she stood in front of a black car. She stared the camera down in some of the images, while averting the lens in others. Her long, ash blond hair — which featured dark roots — was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Cindy appeared to be rocking some makeup in the snapshot that brought out her natural beauty — adding a touch of glamour to the snaps. The application looked to include sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, mascara, a light-pink lipstick, and likely some blush. Still, it was her flawless figure that caught the most attention in the series, as she flaunted her killer curves in a stylish ensemble.

The model rocked a white one-shoulder top that featured a single long sleeve as she went braless underneath. The skintight garment showed off her voluptuous assets as it tightly hugged her chest. The garment further displayed her slim core, as it was quite cropped.

Cindy combined the top with a pair of blue jeans. As the denim garment was extremely form-fitting, it had no trouble showcasing her curvaceous hips, and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the jeans’ high-waisted design drew further attention to her chiseled midriff.

Cindy finished the look off with a number of accessories, including earrings, and a necklace, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

The model did not provide a geotag for the slideshow, but promoted White Fox Boutique in the post’s caption, asking her fans if they have “checked out their massive sale.”

The slideshow received a large amount of praise from a multitude of Cindy’s followers, amassing more than 23,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Over 300 fans also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her figure, her outfit, and her stunning looks.

“Always gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Stunning,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful,” chimed in a third follower.

“Hottie,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Cindy is something of a pro when it comes to serving up sizzling looks on her social media. On May 4, she sent hearts racing as she sported a tiny white crop top that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.