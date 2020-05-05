Chloe Saxon Puts Her Enviable Curves On Full Display In A Silver Sparkling Bikini

Chloe Saxon sizzled in a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The model flaunted her hourglass shape while getting steamy for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a revealing silver sparkling bikini. The top tied behind her back and around her neck while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her massive cleavage.

The bikini bottoms were light pink with matching glitter trim. They boasted a racy cut that showed off Chloe’s curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her round booty and killer legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her body angled to the side. She arched her back and tilted her head up while grabbing at her bikini bottoms. In the second snap, she placed her hands on her backside and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shots a bed is visible.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in soft curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the post. The glam look appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She also seemingly wore bright blush on her cheekbones and the perfect amount of highlighter to accentuate her features. She completed the look with a dark pink tint on her full lips.

Chloe’s 721,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 7,600 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 170 messages.

“Chloe you’re truly a stunning beauty!! Absolutely love your incredible curves and beautiful skin tone sexy!!” one follower wrote.

“You’re such a babe Chloe,” another stated.

“Most sexy and flawless woman in the world,” a third social media user gushed.

“Breaking all the necks with this set,” a fourth comment read.

The model is known for showing off her fit figure all over social media in scanty outfits. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a black lace thong bodysuit. To date, that snap has garnered more than 25,000 likes and over 460 comments.