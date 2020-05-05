Instagram Hottie Marli Alexa Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini: ‘Soon To Be Brunette Thanks Miss Rona’

Instagram hottie Marli Alexa shared a stunning photo with her devoted fan base yesterday. She wore a tiny pink bikini while standing in a doorframe somewhere in San Diego, California. It appeared Marli was getting ready to go for a swim, as the edge of an in-ground pool and its rail bars were visible in the reflection of the glass door beside her.

Her revealing swimsuit exhibited the curves of her ample bust and her cleavage. Marli accessorized with a layered gold personalized name necklace that dangled into the valley between her breasts. Her halter top allowed her to showcase her lean middle, which gave way to her slender waist and matching undies. Her bikini bottoms tied at the sides, hugging her hips.

It appeared that the model purposefully accentuated her bright blue eyes by applying winged eyeliner and a touch of mascara. Her lips looked extra pink, and her cheeks seemed to be tinged with a shade of pink blush. She was photographed with her hair into a half-up and half-down style, the majority of her blond locks flowed over her shoulders.

Marli stood on a tiled floor with her thighs pressed together. She rested one hand on the door handle, and the other brushed her stomach. Smiling softly at the camera, she looked relaxed and coy. The room behind her housed a billiard table, a wooden ceiling, and a sizeable black-framed painting. It may have been a game room of some sort.

In her caption, she joked that due to quarantine measures revolving around the coronavirus pandemic, she would soon be brunette.

Marli’s followers appeared to love her photo. Many of them took to her comments section to praise her snap. The post garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 500 comments. Several people chimed in on her potential new hair color.

“Stay blonde, please. You look gorgeous as a blonde,” said one fan, adding a yellow heart emoji to their remark.

“Oh, that’s interesting… can’t wait to see as a brunette! Very nice photo… really like the bikini Marli,” wrote another admirer, emphasizing their point with several adoring emoji.

“Victoria secret called they definitely wanna give you a lifetime contract,” joked a third person.

“You have the sweetest and tenderest eyes in this world,” gushed a fourth user.

