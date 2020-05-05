Melissa Riso Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Cream Crop Top: ‘I’ll Be Starting College Next Week’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram to share an exciting new goal, and the model looked cut, sitting poolside while making the announcement.

In the image, the celebrity hairstylist sat on a black wrought iron pool lounge chair that had a blue and white striped cushion on it. Melissa sat on sideways on the lounger with her legs crossed. She wore an off the shoulder, cream-colored crop top that had ruching over her chest, and wrapped around her ribcage. It looked like the straps of a pink bra were visible over her shoulders. The garment provided viewers a peek at the actress’s ample chest. On the bottom, Melissa wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that highlighted her long, toned legs, and she paired the outfit with brown wedge sandals that showed off her light-colored pedicure.

Melissa appeared to wear soft, shimmery eye makeup with dark eyeliner and mascara. Her lips seemed pink, and blusher might have accented her cheekbones. The model wore her long, dark locks in loose curls, which fell over both shoulders from a side part. She held pieces of her brunette hair in one hand, which had a light manicure. Several different length gold chain necklaces completed the casual outfit.

In the caption, the actress revealed that she’s planning to make a significant career change. Although she currently, acts, models, and cuts hair, the entrepreneur plans to start college next week, and she will be getting a degree in nursing, which is a major career change. Her Instagram followers showed her some love with more than 6,000 hitting the “like” button and several hundred, leaving a positive message for Melissa, wishing her well on her new life path.

“Such a stunner, good luck with your dreams,” wrote a devotee of the model who also included two flame emoji.

“That’s great to hear. Congratulations! You are going to make a great superhero,” a second follower gushed.

“You look beautiful and WOW! Congrats on making this decision! You will make an incredible nurse,” a third Instagrammer encouraged.

“You make a fabulous nurse! Good luck and blessings upon you and your new career goal! Stay safe, beautiful friend,” wrote a fourth fan, who left several heart and rose emoji.

