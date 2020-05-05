Kayla Moody Puts On Cheeky Display In Itty Bitty Daisy Dukes & Tank Top

Kayla Moody gave her 705,000 followers a lot to talk about yesterday. The Monday upload captured the model rocking one of her skimpiest outfits to date with a sexy pair of daisy dukes and a crop top.

Moody was posed with her backside facing the camera and she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. She was enjoying a beautiful, sunny day in Ocala, Florida where she stood in front of a pool. Behind her were several pool loungers and a wall of greenery as well as a glimpse of a pool. In her caption, she asked fans to share some Monday motivation.

Moody opted for a mismatched set that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous figure. Her top consisted of nothing for than a ribbed tank top that she playfully grabbed with one of her hands — exposing her taut tummy. It boasted a bright white hue that popped perfectly against her bronze skin while the garment’s thick straps secured over her shoulders and back.

Her bottoms were even hotter and did way more showing than they did covering. The tiny daisy duke shorts fit like a pair of underwear, tucking into her derriere and accentuating her bodacious booty and muscular legs. The piece rested in the middle of Moody’s back and drew even more attention to her trim waist and tiny midsection. Moody opted to ditch her accessories, ensuring that all eyes were on her bombshell body.

Her long, blond-dyed locks tumbled down her back in a tousled style and she grabbed her hair with one of her hands. As for glam, she opted for a vibrant application of makeup, which appeared to focus a lot of attention on her eyes. Moody looked to be sporting a dark black eyeliner on the tops and bottoms of her lids and a few coats of mascara on her lashes. It appeared as if she also wore a light dusting of highlighter to add some brightness to her cheeks. A soft pink-hued gloss seemed to complete her look.

Fans have gone crazy for the photo already, and it’s garnered over 10,000 likes and 190-plus comments overnight.

“Absolutely beautiful woman and very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous and have a lovely day,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“What a stunning photo beautiful and very sexy babe with a hot glorious tone body and pretty smile and very cute bum,” another social media user raved.

“Wow you look very pretty and sexy,” a third added.