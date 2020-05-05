The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Is Filming Their Season 15 Confessionals

The 'RHOC' cast is adhering to stay-at-home orders in California.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast may not be able to film scenes for their show in restaurants or bars but that doesn’t mean production on Season 15 is completely shut down. In fact, the ladies have been doing what they can to film their own scenes at their homes as they await the eventual reopening of the state of California.

According to a report from Hollywood Life days ago, the returning women of the show, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, have begun filming virtual confessionals in an effort to ensure there won’t be too much of a time lapse during filming.

“They’re keeping in touch as much as they can,” a source explained. “The confessionals are about what’s been filmed so far, commenting on that. They’re doing their own glam and are being sent equipment to film.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen online, production on the show’s upcoming 15th season began earlier this year but was shut down in March after the stay-at-home order was put into place in California. Since then, the women have been doing their best to capture moments from their lives at home with their partners and/or kids for the show as they remain hopeful that filming will resume soon in a more regular fashion.

“They’re hopeful to resume production in the upcoming months, but everyone’s still waiting,” the insider shared.

Earlier this year, Beador and Dodd made headlines after reconciling for a double date with their partners, boyfriends John Jannsen and Rick Leventhal, respectively, and around the same time, they attended the 20-year vow renewal ceremony of Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, with their co-stars, Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson.

While there have been rumors that the ladies will also be joined by another cast member for Season 15, no names have been confirmed by Bravo thus far.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke opened up about quarantining with her husband during an interview with Us Weekly magazine last month, admitting that after spending a lot more time than usual with one another, she was feeling a yearning for some space.

“The other day he walked into the room and I just wanted a moment to myself and in my head, I’m like, ‘Please don’t acknowledge my existence, just don’t even look at me, please don’t acknowledge me. Can we just pretend we’re by ourselves?'” she admitted.