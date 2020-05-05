The Weeknd Guest Stars On ‘American Dad’ To Sing About Being A Virgin

Abel Tesfaye, famously known as The Weeknd, appeared on the latest episode of American Dad which premiered Monday, May 4. Not only was he the guest star of the 17th episode, he also co-wrote a sentimental ballad used in the show alongside Asa Taccone, the singer for Electric Guest. In a recent interview with Variety, The Weeknd explains that he’s been a long time fan of the cartoon.

“I’ve been watching since high school but I really appreciated it about seven years ago. It’s been running for so long, and I feel like it has a real cult following. To really enjoy the show in its entirety you have to really know the characters,” said the Toronto native.

In the episode, the character Steve is attempting to get The Weeknd to have sex with his wife, Hayley. Steve hides under the bed as Hayley attempts to seduce The Weeknd by wearing lingerie in a dimly lit room filled with candles.

After he refused her advances, Steve jumped from under the bed and demanded The Weeknd to have sex with Hayley, which led to the cartoon version of the artist breaking into the new song, “I’m a Virgin.”

“Never got close enough/ Cell phone blowing up/ But I’m waiting for the right person,” sang the artist.

It may seem out of his normal persona to do such a funny and light-hearted guest appearance, as The Weeknd is known for his more melancholy ballads and mysterious demeanor, but the 30-year-old artist explained that he’s very interested in creating a wide variety of cartoon versions of himself.

“American Dad was everything I wanted. It’s going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons,” he stated.

On Instagram, fans rejoiced at the star’s guest appearance. The video on Instagram currently has a little over 1 million views and close 400,000 comments.

“This is the longest time we saw you talking,” said an Instagram user.

“The song was fire Thanks for sharing your darkest secret haha,” said another user accompanied with the appropriate fire emoji.

Even the fictional character Roger (the alien) commented under the post of his scene.

“I think we all were shook last night,” he commented along with an alien emoji.

There are no updates on if his character will be recurring on the show, but fans may see the artist pop up in other animated worlds in the future.