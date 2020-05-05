Sara Underwood Flaunts Cleavage & Tight Abs In Crop Top With Striped Shorts

Sara Underwood took to Instagram to show off her chic sense of style on Tuesday. The model shared a photo that featured her showing off her cleavage and tight abs in a striped short set with a crop top.

Sara’s outfit included a pair of shorts with a matching jacket that were made of a blue and white striped fabric. The jacket had long sleeves, which she wore folded at the wrists. The shorts were gathered at the waist, showing off her slender midsection and toned thighs. She paired the set with a white crop top with a low-cut neck that gave her fans a look at her cleavage. The top cut off just beneath her breasts, showing off her taut abs. The model added a chic touch to the outfit by wearing a bright pink hat with a wide brim.

As she is known to do, Sara was posing in a scenic location. She did not indicate where or when the photo was taken, but wherever it was, it was gorgeous. She faced the camera while standing near a river with her hands in the shorts pockets. On the other side of the riverbed, a small cliff covered with moss and other foliage was visible. Sara’s bright outfit popped against the turquoise color of the water. She wore a relaxed expression on her face as she looked off at something to the side.

Sara wore her hair down in loose waves. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included foundation and a pink shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, with more than 16,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wrote that the outfit was available though online retailer Fashion Nova.

Some of Sara’s followers commented on how her photos always look fantastic.

“You always come up with really cool photos. Great job. Thanks for sharing all the really cool photos,” one fan wrote.

“Man you are always looking beautiful and always have an amazing scenery in your pics,” a second Instagram user agreed.

Other fans noted how the model always looks incredible in her pictures.

“Sweet pic beautiful you look absolutely amazing,” gushed a third admirer.

“Very pretty outfit and you wear this divinely,” a fourth follower commented.

Last month, Sara shared a snap that featured her flaunting her figure in a revealing pink swimsuit while taking a dip in her “hippie hot tub.”