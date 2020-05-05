Former WWE Star Eva Marie Rocks Nude Bikini While Pushing A Boulder On The Beach

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle showed off her flawless figure in an outfit that left very little to the imagination. The former WWE wrestler took to the beach to flaunt her audacious curves. But the athlete proved that she wasn’t only booty and cleavage when she pushed up against a rock to test her own strength.

Eva Marie recently shared a scintillating photo on her Instagram account. In the snap, she left very little to the imagination much to her fans’ delight. She wore a skimpy bikini that clung to her like a glove. In fact, the swimsuit’s color was so close to that of her own skin that her followers had trouble distinguishing where the swimwear began and ended.

Eva Marie’s nude bikini exposed her voluptuous curves while still keeping her assets in place. However, the bikini strained against the weight of her bust as she leaned forward. The strapless bandeau bikini revealed just a hint of her cleavage, but it was enough to satisfy her hordes of fans.

The model paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. A sliver of the thong is visible as it stretched over her slim hip.

The athlete flaunted her muscular physique for the camera. She pushed against a large boulder and tested herself against nature. Eva Marie’s forearms were taut with tension as she leveraged her weight against the wall. She also pushed her feet into the sand to get a better grip. The model’s toned booty, trim thighs, and muscular calves were on display as she pushed herself to the limit.

The entrepreneur and fitness trainer looked smoking hot with her locks pulled into a low ponytail. She then braided her bright purple hair and let it fall down her back. The only visible accessories that she wore were her wedding band and large hoop earrings.

Eva Marie commands an audience of over 4.3 million followers. Most of her fans know her from her stint in the WWE ring and a quick glance at the comments section will reveal that many still ask her if she will be making a comeback.

For now, Eva Marie is concentrating on her fashion line and her acting career. She regularly posts on social media and engages with her fans. This specific image has already garnered more than 54,000 likes in a single day. Some of her fans even took to the comments section to let her know what they thought about the snap.

“Incredible body thanks for making me bite my lip during a pandemic,” an Instagram user said.

Another fan simply encouraged the former pro-wrestler.

“Stay strong and positive my friend, you rock,” she commented.