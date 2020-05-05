Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Claims Ex Jim ‘Barely’ Pays For Groceries Amid Child Support Buzz

Meghan King Edmonds isn't supported by her ex.

Meghan King Edmonds recently shaded her ex, Jim Edmonds, on Instagram.

As the former Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to raise her three kids in Los Angeles as her former spouse remains in St. Louis with his new girlfriend, Kortie O’Connor, her former friend, she took aim at Jim in the comments section of a video after one of her fans suggested she was getting a lot of child support from the former MLB player.

“Cher, you are my spirit animal,” Meghan captioned her video post, according to a report from Reality Blurb. “How’s that for Monday motivation?! Be your own rich man, ladies.”

Following the post, a woman said that Meghan “must get some serious child support from what’s his name.” In response, Meghan told her follower that she has her own career before making it clear that the support Jim is giving her hasn’t resulted in her living a life of luxury.

“That child support is not buying me gold and baubles – it barely pays for groceries for my tribe!” she shared.

While Meghan and Jim currently share 50/50 custody of their kids, including three-year-old Aspen and their twin boys, Hart and Hayes, who turn two next month, the children have been staying in Los Angeles with Meghan ever since the stay-at-home order was put into place in California in March.

Although some might feel that Jim should be seeing more of his kids, the separation was likely for the best as he was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year.

Also on Instagram, as Reality Blurb revealed, Meghan responded to another fan who suggested she take Jim for everything he’s worth.

“[Not] my problem anymore,” she replied. “I wish everyone the best.”

Meghan has been in Los Angeles for the past several months to tend to Hart’s therapy needs for his neurological disorder and to tape new episodes of her podcast, Intimate Knowledge.

During an interview on Heather Dubrow’s podcast earlier this year, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan opened up about having a live-in nanny who helps her with her three kids during the time they spend in Los Angeles with her.

“She’s basically replaced Jim in what he would do, except she’s around more because she’s the nanny whereas Jim would like, up and go,” she explained on a February episode of Heather Dubrow’s World.

Meghan moved to the west coast after her October 2019 split from Jim.