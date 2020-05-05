Yanet Garcia Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Tiny Denim Shorts

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring on social media after she showed off her famous booty on Tuesday, May 5. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 13.3 million followers on Instagram as it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 29-year-old model was photographed from her backside while outdoors. She basked in the sun as she posed in a large flower field, exuding a sexy, yet relaxed vibe. Yanet lifted both of her hands up to her auburn hair, which did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back. She further pouted and directed her strong gaze downwards, averting the camera’s lens.

Yanet appeared to be sporting a touch of makeup in the snap, though it was hard to discern. The application looked to include eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and blush. Nonetheless, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her curves in a casual, yet revealing ensemble.

Het top featured short sleeves and a colorful pinstripe pattern. Despite being photographed from the back, Yanet was still able to show off her voluptuous chest as her top tightly hugged her figure. The garment’s cropped hemline further drew attention to her flat and slim core.

Yanet paired the top with a pair of denim shorts that left little to the imagination. The jean garment, which featured a frill edge, barely covered her bodacious derriere as it displayed her curvaceous hips and thighs. Furthermore, as the shorts were high-waisted, they drew further attention her tiny midriff.

The fitness model finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses.

Yanet did not include a geotag in the post, and in her caption, she simply served up a series of emoji.

The colorful image was met with instant support from tens of thousands of fans and accumulated more than 144,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 600 of Yanet’s followers also headed to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, looks, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one user commented in Spanish.

“Hey girl, you are so amazing,” a second follower added.

“Beautiful photo,” a third fan chimed in.

“Amazing body,” a fourth admirer asserted, following the sentiment with a series of heart emoji.

Yanet has posted a number of smoking-hot looks on her social media lately. On May 3, she stunned fans after rocking a pair of skintight jeans that flaunted her pert derriere, per The Inquisitr. That image garnered more than 543,000 likes.