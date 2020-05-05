Devon Windsor Soaks Up The Sun In A Frilly Black Bikini

Devon Windsor delighted her two million Instagram followers this week with another sneak peek at her swimwear line’s upcoming SS 2020 collection.

The Victoria’s Secret model herself rocked the yet-to-be-released bikini in its social media debut, which went live to her feed on Tuesday morning. In the image, she was seen sitting outside on a beautiful day and soaking up the warm rays of the sun. She lounged on the deck of what appeared to be a pool or hot tub, which was hidden by a thick white cover beside her.

Devon looked absolutely stunning in the bikini of her own design that did nothing but favors for her slender physique. The two-piece included the Gigi Top — a bandeau-style number with a thin halter strap and a gold ruffle along the top and bottoms hems that gave it a flirty vibe. It featured scrunch detailing in the middle of its cups and fell low on Devon’s chest, flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The bottom half of Devon’s swimwear look was a new addition to the collection as well, labeled the Gala Bottom in the caption of the post. The same frilly detail adorned its waistband, which sat high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs. The number also boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her lean legs and hips almost completely exposed.

Devon added a set of beaded bracelets to her look, as well as a pair of dangling gold earrings. Her platinum blond tresses fell messily around her face and appeared slightly damp, indicating that she may have already put her swimwear to use before the photo was snapped. She also seemed to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The preview of the upcoming Devon Windsor Swim collection certainly seemed to excite many of the model’s fans. The upload has earned over 5,500 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to express their admiration for the pieces and share their excitement for what else is to come.

“Amazing bikini,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed!!! Can’t wait for launch,” said another admirer.

“So cute!! THE RUFFLES THO,” a third follower quipped.

Others couldn’t help but leave compliments for Devon herself.

“Wow!! You look absolutely incredible and stunningly beautiful,” gushed a fourth fan.

Fans have been treated to a number of sneak peeks of the upcoming Devon Windsor Swim collection. The model recently showed off a strapless black one-piece from the line that featured a belt detail and matching headband. That look also fared well with her followers, who have awarded the post more than 16,000 likes and 151 comments to date.