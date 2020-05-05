Selena Gomez To Host Quarantine Cooking Show at HBO Max

Selena Gomez is going from singer to sous chef in a new cooking series.

According to Variety, HBO Max issued a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes of a quarantine cooking show, where Gomez will star and produce. The show still remains untitled but is set to debut this summer. The show will see Gomez navigate unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in self-quarantine.

People across the country have been quarantined at their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has interrupted daily life and claimed the lives of thousands. Many celebrities have already taken it upon themselves to develop their own TV shows on social media.

Gomez is bringing her version to the new streaming service, where she will be joined remotely by a different master chef each episode. They will share tips and tricks, helping her deal with everything “from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.” Also, a different food-related charity will be recognized in every episode.

This announcement comes after Warner Media announced the May 27 launch date for the highly-anticipated streaming service.

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. Aubrey went on to say that Gomez’s determination to succeed at cooking, with help from top-tier chefs is sure to entertain and educate viewers on how to make home cooking fun and exciting.

In a statement from Warner Media, Selena explained how she has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. The show promises to be an “unapologetically authentic cookalong.”

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food,” Gomez exclaimed. “I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef.” She also mentioned that she does not have the formal training, but has been resorting to experimenting with different dishes.

The statement makes a note to emphasize that this is uncharted territory for Gomez, going as far as to say that it “remains to be seen” if cooking is one of her talents. Gomez dealing with kitchen mishaps makes for a light-hearted, fun series to stream.

Gomez is no stranger to the producer’s chair, her credits include the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons” and docu-series “Living Undocumented.”