WWE News: Hall Of Famer’s Twitter Account Deleted After Controversial Exchange

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall’s Twitter account no exists after a controversial exchange with a Ring of Honor wrestler. The two had a back-and-forth set of tweets on Monday, which led to Hall going off on her. Before too long, Hall deleted the tweets, and his account is no longer there at all.

This whole situation all started after a photo of Hall was tweeted out. Along with the pic, the post asked, “what comes to mind when you think of this man?”

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Ring of Honor star Session Moth Martina chose to respond and said, “He once offered to buy me a b**bjob on Twitter but never followed through.” Some followers responded, and others merely laughed about it, but Hall didn’t take too kindly to her response.

Hall’s initial tweet response was, “You need a personality transplant you dumb b*tch.”

Fans immediately jumped on Hall’s tweet back to Martina, and it didn’t take long for her to see it as well. Martina laughed it off by saying, “HAHAHA ouchie momma #fannciesmartina” to possibly try and lighten the situation.

Never a boring night on the oul Twitter box eh ???????????? everyone #fanciesmartina — Session Moth Martina???? マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) May 5, 2020

Maybe an hour or two after their exchange, fans began noticing that Hall had deleted his tweets to Martina. From there, they realized that his entire Twitter account was gone, and as of Tuesday morning, it still does not exist.

Before the deletion of the tweets, several fans jumped on Hall, saying he shouldn’t have spoken to Martina like that. They did not like the way he was talking to a woman and felt as if he had crossed a line with his comments.

Martina didn’t appear to be phased by Hall’s harsh words to her as she laughed it off in subsequent tweets. Still, many followers on Twitter were riled up about it, and that could have led to Hall’s tweets and account being reported directly to Twitter.

It isn’t known if Twitter deleted Hall’s account for the things he said or if he chose to remove it on his own. No matter what, it isn’t there as of early Tuesday afternoon, and there is no way of knowing when or if he will return.

Scott Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014. He was named as a two-time inductee for the 2020 class as a part of the New World Order. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony has not yet happened.