Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Figure In ‘Baby Yoda’ Crop Top & High-Cut Underwear

On Monday, May 4, American model Ana Cheri continued her celebration of Star Wars Day by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the former Playboy Playmate kneeling on the floor in front of a wall covered in floral wallpaper. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The 33-year-old wore a pink crop top adorned with a graphic of The Child — who has been assigned the name Baby Yoda by the Star Wars fandom — featured in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The shirt read “precious bounty” and was manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also sported a pair of high-cut pink underwear. The ensemble put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display. Ana kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her luscious locks in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she prefers The Mandalorian over all of the films from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She then seemingly encouraged her followers to debate her opinion. Ana also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to state that they actually agreed with Ana.

“[Can’t] argue with that,” wrote one commenter.

“I love [The Force Awakens] and [The Last Jedi]. They were great. [The Rise of Skywalker] not so much. But there is no changing your mind. [The] Mandalorian is the best Star Wars since Empire [sic],” remarked a different Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“The prettiest! Gosh your smile is flawless and I love this color,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful one of the most beautiful babes in the world,” added a different devotee.

The digital influencer graciously responded to some of the comments. Fan seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 110,000 likes.

This was the second photo Ana uploaded on behalf of Star Wars day. The other post showed her wearing a revealing Princess Leia costume while posing on a beach. That photo has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.