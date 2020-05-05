Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Neon Lime Bra With Sexy Snakeskin Print

Danielle Knudson stunned in the most recent addition that was shared to her fiery feed. The sizzling new upload captured the model in a coordinating workout set that did nothing but favors for the fit physique.

The model was seen posing indoors in what appeared to be a living room. She posed in profile, and behind her was a plush green couch with a photo hanging above it. She wore a massive grin on her face and looked over her shoulder and into the camera. In her caption, she explained to fans that she was rocking a new print from yoga bra Alo, which was a neon lime set that was just released. The sexy two-piece boasted a snakeskin print, and it did the model’s bombshell body justice.

Danielle rocked a basic sports bra with a low-cut neckline that exposed a hint of her cleavage. Its thin straps rested on either side of her shoulders and drew attention to her slender upper-half. The garment also featured a thick band around her ribs that offered slightly more coverage. The model still managed to flaunt her toned tummy, which is frequently seen in bikinis.

Her bottoms possessed the same neon lime print that complemented her fair skin to perfection. Only a portion of the garment was visible in the photo, but it appeared to hit just under her navel, clinging to her tiny midsection. The leggings sat tightly on her hips and offered a small glimpse of her pert derriere. Knudson opted to go accessory-free for the sizzling new snapshot — not taking away from the vibrant set.

She wore her long; blond locks pulled back in a high and flirty ponytail. Knudson added a few loose curls to her tresses and secured her hair with a black rubber band. Her skin looked flawless, and she had on minimal makeup, which appeared to include a small amount of eyeliner and mascara.

Knudson paired the stunning shot with an inspirational caption, and her followers went wild for the upload. In only two hours, the post has garnered over 2,400 likes and 50-plus comments from fans. Some raved over Knudson’s bombshell body while many others commented on the smoking hot set.

“You are soooooo BEAUTIFUL Danielle,” one fan raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful so gorgeous,” a second follower complimented.

“If it is true that the eyes are the windows to the soul, then your are an infinite sweetness,” one more added alongside a series of flames.