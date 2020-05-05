Veronica Bielik Flaunts Bare Derrière In Red Hot Thong Bikini

Veronica Bielik gave her Instagram followers a treat Tuesday when she shared a throwback photo that featured her looking smoking hot in a thong bikini while she was enjoying some time on the ocean.

The geotag for the post indicated that Veronica was in Ibiza. She was on a boat with an incredible view of the water. The sky was clear and an expanse of deep blue water filled up a significant portion of the photo.

Veronica was sitting with her back to the camera on the side of a boat with her legs dangling off the side. She sat at a slight side angle, giving her fans the best shot of her backside.

The model’s bikini was a sizzling red color. Because of the way she was seated, it was impossible to see what the front of the swimsuit looked like. A wide strip of fabric went around her back and thin straps went over her shoulders. The bottoms had sides that sat high on her hips. She sat with her back slightly arched, accentuating her slim waist and perky booty. Her shapely shoulders were also on display.

Veronica’s skin and hair were wet, suggesting that she had just come out of the water after a refreshing dip. Water droplets on her booty called attention to her cheeks. Her damp hair cascaded in ringlets down her back.

The Polish model smiled as she looked ahead. She appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair was slicked back, revealing a small pair of hoop earrings she wore.

In the caption, Veronica wrote her rules for living through the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved self care. She asked her followers what they were doing to get through this trying time.

A few fans explained what they were doing.

Fellow Instagram model Nina Serebrova wrote that she aimed to be better than she was yesterday.

Most of the comments, however, revolved around how stunning Veronica looked in the bathing suit.

“An absolutely example of perfect beauty,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ah now that has just lifted the gloom of lockdown,” joked a second follower.

“This is the best photo of you!!” gushed a third admirer.

“Your beauty is amazing,” a fourth fan wrote.

