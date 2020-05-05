Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Her Petite Figure In A Sexy Purple Lace Lingerie Set

Andreane Chamberland sizzled in a skimpy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The model flaunted her petite figure while serving up some sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Andreane went full bombshell as she rocked a sexy purple lace lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching panties clung tightly to her curvy hips while showing off her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her killer legs in the pic. She accessorized the look with layered chains and pendants around her neck and silver bracelets on her wrists.

In the first photo, Andreane posed in front of a bed made up with white linens. She pushed her hip to the side and rested one hand on her thigh while the other was placed on her chest.

The second shot was very similar, but featured the model with her hand on her hip as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background of the photos, a white folding screen can be seen, as well as some stringed lights and a mirror.

Andreane wore her platinum blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that brushed over the back of her neck and the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look in the shots. The application appeared to consisted of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as soft eye shadow and defined brows.

Her bronzed skin looked to be perfectly highlighted with a shimmering on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and perfectly placed blush on her cheeks. Her lips also sported a pink tint.

Andreane’s 512,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,400 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 remarks on the snaps.

“So beautiful in purple too!!!” one follower stated.

“You look gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Your eyes are unbelievably gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“There are those beautiful eyes,” a fourth social media user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane got the pulses of her followers racing earlier in the week when she wore a similar lace lingerie set in a vivid turquoise color. To date, that post has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 580 comments.