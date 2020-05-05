Kim Kardashian Blasted For Epic Photoshop Fail In Sexy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo to a snake-themed photoshoot she did a few months ago, and fans were quick to notice an editing error that left the reality star with an extra set of fingernails running through her hair.

In the image, Kim poses wrapped in snakeskin with snakeskin texture apparently layered over her hair. Her hands are against the wall in front of her. But as some sharp-eyed followers pointed out, there appears to be a set of nails that match the ones she is wearing on her hands running through the side of her hair.

“Ma’am why’s there a finger in your hair omg,” commented one fan.

“Why is there a fingernail in your hair?” asked another.

The makeup mogul also posted a second photo at the same time – this one seemingly without an editing fail. The second image shows Kardashian with her nails against her face from a side angle. The photoshoot, which was done in February, was meant to promote her line of fake press-on nails.

Many other followers, including Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, posted messages of praise for the sexy images.

It’s not the first time this week that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been facing accusations of sloppy attempts to photoshop their images. Kylie posted an image of her hanging out in the pool of her new mansion.

After viewers noticed that the edge of Kylie’s pool appears to be distorted, an error that can indicate that the image has been altered, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO deleted the image and re-posted one without the error, but not before fans had captured the image and re-posted it to social media.

Kylie you are the worst using photoshop pic.twitter.com/eoGOsG0BqA — Leo (@wichocantu98) April 28, 2020

The new images, captioned “taco Tuesday,” have gotten nearly 12,000,000 faves in under a week.

Kim has been accused of many photoshop fails over the years, and while she generally ignores the furor that they cause, she has occasionally taken to her own defense. After she posted an image to her Instagram that showed some strange warping in the background of the image, she posted a defense on her website about the apparent error.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a “Photoshop fail.” So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL,” Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time.