Genesis Lopez Shows Off Major Cleavage In Impossibly Tiny Bikini

American beauty Genesis Lopez sent fans into frenzy on social media after she posted a very revealing snapshot of herself bikini-clad on Tuesday, May 5. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 4.8 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands almost instantly.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors as she hung out poolside. Genesis took center stage and faced the camera directly, while her hands rested on her left thigh. She exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted with her lips slightly parted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens. Her long auburn hair, which featured blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in messy looking waves.

Genesis appeared to have glammed the look up with a bit of makeup. The application looked to include black top eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, a smoky eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, a light pink lipstick, highlighter, and blush. However, it was her enviable figure that caught the most attention in the snapshot, as she showed off her body in a skimpy bikini.

The model’s bikini top, which was black, tied around her neck and left barely anything to the imagination. The swimwear bra had trouble containing her full-figured assets as she spilled out of its minuscule triangular cups, exposing more than an eyeful of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Genesis paired the top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms. Though the briefs were hard to see given the model’s pose, users could discern that they provided minimal coverage as she was able to show off her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the bottoms featured thin, high-waisted straps that drew attention to Genesis’ slim core.

The beauty finished the look off with a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses that she held in her right hand.

Genesis did not include a geotag in the post, but engaged with her fans in the caption, opting to greet them.

The sultry image was met with a great deal of support from many followers, garnering more than 43,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 500 fans quickly took to the comments section to offer praise on her physique, beauty, and bikini.

“Cutie,” one fan commented.

“Wow babe,” a second follower added.

“You are amazing like always,” chimed in a third follower.

“Hi, gorgeous,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

