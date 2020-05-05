WWE News: Roman Reigns Edited Out Of ‘WrestleMania’ Highlight On ‘Raw’

Ever since Roman Reigns backed out of a huge title match at WrestleMania 36, there has been speculation that he’s on thin ice with WWE. Some don’t believe there could be problems with the relationship, but a situation on Monday Night Raw may prove those doubters wrong. Reigns was deliberately edited out of a video package shown on the red brand, and it has people buzzing on social media.

On Raw, there was a countdown of the most significant Money in the Bank moments over the years. With the pay-per-view happening this Sunday, some of them were from past events, and others were of superstars cashing in their briefcases for a chance to win a world championship.

Give Me Sport is pointing out that the top moment had Seth Rollins interrupting the main event of WrestleMania 31 to cash in his briefcase. The match had Reigns facing off against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and it ended with Rollins pinning Reigns for the title.

The replay of Rollins’ cash-in was very quick, and Reigns was conspicuously absent. The voice-over didn’t mention him, and it merely showed Rollins cashing in and walking out of the event with the title.

Social media has exploded with fans thinking that things are not going well in the relationship between WWE and Reigns.

WWE

Not long before WrestleMania 36, Reigns pulled out of his WWE Universal Title match against Goldberg due to concerns over the coronavirus. With his compromised immune system due to leukemia, the former champ didn’t want to risk his health by being around a lot of other people.

According to WWE, the company won’t penalize any superstars for staying at home during this time.

The Give Me Sport report states that Vince McMahon has instructed announcers to avoid mentioning Reigns on WWE television. Past highlights haven’t shown him, and there have been no updates as to when he may return.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reigns has been removed entirely from all advertisements for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was not included in their latest video despite usually being the centerpiece for all their previous ads.

There is no way of knowing if there is actual heat between Roman Reigns and WWE, but the near future could be quite telling. Having him edited explicitly out of a WrestleMania highlight package is a not-so-subtle jab, and it has many wondering just when the “Big Dog” will be back.