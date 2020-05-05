Christy Turlington Shares Met Gala Throwback Pic Alongside Kate Moss & Naomi Campbell

Christy Turlington shared a Met Gala throwback pic alongside fellow models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in honor of the postponed event, which would have occurred yesterday, May 4. The supermodel shared the shot from 1995 when in the caption she shared the annual event was a much more “relaxed” affair.

In the pic, Christy, Kate, and Naomi, three of the most famous supermodels in the history of the industry, posed together in outfits that are decidedly different than what is worn for today’s gala, a $35,000 per ticket event that requires months of outfit pre-planning.

Christy is seen on the left, wearing a sleek black long-sleeved dress. The garment has a deep v-neck, cut almost down below the model’s breasts, showing off a lot of cleavage. Her hair is blown out straight and sleek, framing her face and falling down onto her chest.

Next to Christy is Naomi, who looks like a diva in a silver, strapless dress designed by Gianni Versace. The side illusion panel runs down the entire length of the garment leaves little to the imagination as Naomi’s skin can be seen from the side of her breasts down to past her hips. Her hair is blown out straight and is pushed to the side in a dramatic side-swept part.

Kate Moss rounds out the threesome photo. She is wearing a cream-colored dress that is very low cut with a straight top cut across her breasts and a shoulder strap that encircles her upper arm and ends at the top of the dress, leaving her back completely exposed. This appearance was the supermodel’s Met Gala debut, where she turned heads in the Calvin Klein stunner. Her hair was blown out straight on top with soft waves falling onto her shoulders.

Fans loved the vintage pic and the opportunity to see how the Met Gala once was before it became the over-the-top glam event of the year. They shared their feelings about the women’s overall look in the comments section of the share.

“And THAT is when the Met Ball WAS the Met Ball,” remarked one follower of Christy’s.

“You ladies were the real models of the ’80s. The models of today can never replace you,” stated a second Instagram fan.

“Back then.. toned down… simple sexy and elegant,” said a third follower.

“How fun and natural! The way forward for 2021!” said a fourth social media user who hopes a trend towards a more simple way of dresses occurs moving forward in the fashion world.