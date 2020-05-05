Brooklyn Millard Flaunts Her Booty In A Pink Thong Bikini Alongside Her Adorable Dog

Brooklyn Millard went scantily clad for her latest Instagram post on Monday night. The model showed off her flawless figure while posing alongside her adorable dog, whom she claims is her biggest fan.

In the sexy snap, Brooklyn looked smoking hot while she rocked a stunning pink bikini. The top clung tightly to her chest while showing off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips while flaunting her tiny waist and round booty. She also put her long, lean legs on full display in the shot.

Brooklyn posed with her backside towards the camera and and her arms pulled in close to her midsection. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face as her dog stood in front of her and looked up at her lovingly.

Brooke’s long, blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in sexy waves that brushed across her back and over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look seemingly consisted of thick mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft color on her eyelids and sculpted brows.

She gave her face a warm glow with what appeared to be pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, and under eyes. Her lips also looked to be a dark shade of pink.

Brooklyn’s 646,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The photo earned more than 31,000 likes within the first 16 hours after went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 760 messages for her to read.

“I am your biggest fan,” one follower stated.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Now that’s a banging way to start the week,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous as always and stay safe,” a fourth comment read.

Brooke is often the center of attention when she shows off her enviable curves in skimpy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn caught the eye of her followers earlier this week when she posted a video of herself strutting her stuff a light pink thong bikini at the beach. That post also proved to be a popular one for the model. To date, the clip has been watched more than 103,000 times and has racked up more than 820 comments.