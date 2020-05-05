Erika Girardi Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son, Turns Off Instagram Comments

The proud 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star gives fans a rare look at her police officer son.

Erika Girardi shared a rare photo of her son on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, posted a photo of her adult son, Tommy Zizzo, in his full police officer uniform on her social media page. In the photo, Tommy, who is about 28 years old, poses with his hands on his hips as he stands by a bench on a busy corner on a California street.

Erika rarely shares pictures of her son, but it is clear she is proud of him — and his noble profession — especially as he puts his life on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the caption to the post, Erika noted that people often say she and her son look alike. Yet, before her 2 million followers could chime in to agree, she made it clear that comments for the post are turned off.

This is not the first time she has said that he looks like her. Last year, the “Pretty Mess” singer told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that her son favors her more than he does his father, her first husband Thomas Zizzo.

“He looks just like me, but a boy,” Erika said of her only child, per Bravo TV.

While the new photo of her son is a surprise, it’s not a huge shocker that Erika switched off the comments. The Bravo beauty is notoriously private when it comes to her son Tommy — and for good reason.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recall Erika’s blowout fight with former cast member Eileen Davidson about her fears for the safety of her son Tommy due to his profession as a police officer. At the time, Erika told her co-star, “you don’t know what I deal with every night,” when referencing how her son puts his life on the line on a daily basis. She also told Eileen to never talk about her kid again.

While it would be amazing to see the mother-son dynamic in Erika’s RHOBH storyline, fans may have to settle for the occasional photo. When asked if Tommy would ever make a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika told Watch What Happens Live, “probably not.” The Chicago star said her son has a “private life.”

In 2018, Erika explained that her son has no interest in making a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite the fact that he was living with her and her husband Tom Girardi at the time.

“Not everybody wants to be on TV, believe it or not,” Erika said, per Bravo TV. “I know that sounds crazy. But, he’s in a dangerous line of work and he prefers his anonymity as much as possible and I agree with that.”