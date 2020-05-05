Alexa Collins Looks Stunning In A Crop Top And Lounge Pants

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 929,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she got cozy at home in a matching loungewear set. The shot was taken on what appeared to be the balcony of her apartment, and she perched on a gray chair with a white railing visible in the background. As the geotag indicates, the shot was taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alexa wore an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she often wears on her Instagram page. She acknowledged the company by tagging their Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, although she didn’t tell her followers the exact name of her set.

On top, Alexa kept things simple with a slate gray sleeveless crop top. The look had a scooped neckline, but it wasn’t low enough to reveal any of her tantalizing cleavage. However, it featured a tie just below the bust, and the look showcased her sculpted arms and toned stomach to perfection.

She paired the crop top with some high-waisted lounge pants that likewise had a drawstring detail, although it was to secure the bottoms rather than as a decorative element, as on the top. The pants skimmed over her toned thighs without clinging too tightly, and appeared to be a slightly cropped length, with a cuff on the bottom.

Alexa’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in tousled, beachy waves that looked like she just rolled out of bed. Her beauty look was quite soft and romantic. She had what appeared to be shimmering champagne hues on her eyelids, accentuating her deep brown eyes, and seemed to be rocking a nude hue on her lips. Her lips were slightly parted in the shot and she posed casually, draping one hand over the back of her seat and resting the other elbow on her knee.

In the caption of the post, Alexa wished her followers a happy Cinco de Mayo. Her fans absolutely loved the casual snap, and it racked up over 6,700 likes within just one hour. It also received 137 comments from her followers.

“This is such an Alexa holiday. Hope you get all da hot sauce today boo,” one fan commented, referencing her caption.

“Why did I move away from Florida, you are so beautiful,” another follower added.

“Iconic!!!” one fan exclaimed, following the comment with a trio of flame emoji and two heart emoji.

“You are the definition of “Beauty,”” another follower commented.

Alexa has been keeping her fans entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling content. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she showed off her curves in a blue bikini while lounging in bed.