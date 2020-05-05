Tahlia Skaines Exposes Her Assets In A Lace Thong & Matching Bra While Lounging In Bed: ‘Just Chillin’

Tahlia Skaines took “chillin’ to a whole new level in her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday.

In the sexy selfie, the Australian model was seen relaxing in her room, which was minimally decorated with a few framed posters and stalks of golden pampas grass. She lay stomach-down across her unmade bed with her legs bent at the knees behind her while gazing intently at her cell phone, ensuring she captured the photo at the perfect angle.

Tahlia was stripped down to nothing but the bare essentials in the steamy shot, leaving plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. Her look included a white lace bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number also boasted a scandalous scoop neckline that fell daringly low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage that nearly spilled out entirely. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

The skimpy bra was complemented by a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The lingerie had a cheeky thong design that left the model’s booty almost completely bare, while also offering a glimpse of her toned thighs. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Tahlia sported a pair of gold hoop earrings in the snap that gave her sexy bedroom ensemble just the right amount of bling. The jewelry peeked out from underneath her platinum tresses, which were tied in a messy bun that fell low on her neck. She also wore a minimal amount of makeup in the photo. The application appeared to include a pink lipstick, light brown eyeshadow, and mascara.

Many of Tahlia’s 520,000 Instagram followers flooded the sizzling post with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 15,000 times after just seven hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens left compliments for the model as well.

“Omg girl just stunning. You are a literal angel,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tahlia was “amazingly beautiful.”

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless absolutely flawless,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The Aussie hottie is far from shy about showing off her assets on social media. She recently showed off her bombshell figure again in a tiny mismatched bikini while lounging outside and soaking up the sun. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it nearly 21,000 likes and 251 comments to date.