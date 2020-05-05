Daniel Radcliffe Reads ‘Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone’ In New Audio Series

Other celebrities include David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne and more.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is one of several celebrity readers who will lend their voices to a special series of videos and audio recordings titled Harry Potter at Home.

The first session of the series will include Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone. The Harry Potter At Home series, as stated by The Inquisitr, is a project created in partnership with Wizarding World Digital, Rowling’s agency, the Blair Partnership, Warner Bros., Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing.

According to a tweet posted Tuesday, May 5, by the official Wizarding World Twitter account, the list of celebrities also includes athlete David Beckham (who is seen wearing a Gryffindor scarf whilst sitting in front of a fire), actress Dakota Fanning, and actor Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com,” the author tweeted on Friday, May 1.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

The 34-second promotional video also includes actress Claudia Kim, actress Noma Dumezweni and actor and comedian Stephen Fry with promises of more names to come. The tweet also included a link that takes readers to “Chapter One: ‘The Boy Who Lived,’ being read ceremoniously first by Radcliffe himself.

“Daniel will be the first of many exciting contributors to help us read through the first Harry Potter book, as he introduces the Dursleys, who don’t like anything mysterious. Enter a cat reading a map, owl-filled skies and whispers about the Potters. So, get comfy and enjoy!” reads the page.

The website also houses interactive reading activities for younger readers (or those young at heart) that includes “chapter-themed tasks and quizzes, along with a secret quest” and even getting sorted into a Hogwarts house.

There is also discussion-driven reading material geared towards children, titled Finding Strength In Harry Potter, that will encourage readers to understand themes surrounding belonging, curiosity, friendship, confidence, courage and hope.

“Harry Potter reading Harry Potter…YES!” replied one Twitter user.

“Thank you, @wizardingworld! This is one of the best things related to Harry Potter that I ever saw. It was really emotional to see Dan on it. This is truly amazing!” exclaimed another user.

The Harry Potter At Home recordings will also be available on Spotfiy. All 17 chapters of the first book will be released through the summer with new activities and games rolling out with each one.