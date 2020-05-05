Smokers Are Citing The Coronavirus As An Incentive To Quit, Says Addiction Psychiatrist

'There are many reasons why smoking or vaping nicotine or other products might make coronavirus illnesses worse,' says Dr.

A psychiatrist who specializes in addiction says that tobacco smokers are citing the coronavirus pandemic as an incentive to quit. They’re spurned not only by the fact that smoking increases the risk of complications from COVID-19, but also by the difficulties of obtaining and smoking tobacco that have been spurned on by the pandemic.

Writing in The Conversation, Dr. Amy Harrington, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, says that she works with patients who smoke tobacco, or “vape” it — that is, getting their product from a machine that vaporizes an oil containing nicotine, that is then inhaled into the lungs. She says that many of her patients have told her that the coronavirus pandemic has been just the incentive they need to give up their habit.

It’s been known, since the beginning of the pandemic, that smokers of tobacco and cannabis are at risk of developing complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, doctors have warned that ingesting burning plant matter into the lungs, be it tobacco or marijuana, or ingesting burning oil, temporarily inflames the lungs, putting the user at additional risk for complications.

That fact has spurned many of Dr. Harrington’s patients to quit.

“Many of them tell me that they want their lungs to be as healthy as possible in case they become infected with the coronavirus,” she says.

It’s not just the possibility of dying from an acute respiratory illness that’s spurning Dr. Harrington’s patients to give up their habit. The realities of life during the pandemic are also causing other issues for smokers.

For example, running to the corner store to pick up a pack of smokes used to be a mundane and routine event. Now, however, it’s a possible death sentence, as being out in public risks exposure to the virus.

Further, for many smokers, smoking is a social activity — and social activities are off the table.

For example, many smokers enjoyed taking a smoke break with their colleagues during the work day. Now, many tobacco users work from home, and the twice-daily smoke break with coworkers is no longer a thing. Similarly, going to the bar and having a smoke with one’s buddies is now off the table, considering that bars are largely closed due to the pandemic.

Other smokers simply can no longer afford their habit, having lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Dr. Harrington points to several resources available to smokers in the U.S. who want to kick the habit, such as Nicotine Anonymous, which, like the similarly-named Alcoholics Anonymous, is a 12-step program — albeit in this case, with meetings held online. Several quit-smoking apps for mobile devices are also available to smokers who want to quit.