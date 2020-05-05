Grimes And Elon Musk Welcome Their New Baby Boy Named X Æ A-12

Congratulations to new parents Grimes and Elon Musk!

Late on Monday night, Canadian singer Grimes, whose real name is Clare Elise Boucher, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, E News reported on Tuesday. Monday evening, one of Musk’s followers on Twitter asked for an update on Grimes and the baby, and Musk tweeted that their child would be making their debut within hours. About four hours later, Musk responded to the same tweet saying simply, “Mom & baby all good.”

According to People, Grimes and Musk’s newborn is a boy and they’ve named him X Æ A-12 Musk. The proper pronunciation of the name hasn’t yet been shared and neither has the meaning. According to Metro, Musk is known for social media practical jokes, so it’s possible that the name he shared for his son isn’t the actual name on his birth certificate. Many Twitter and Reddit users think that the answer to the baby’s actual name lies in deciphering the symbol, letters, and numbers Musk posted on his Twitter.

Metro shared several theories about the pronunciation and meaning of the name that have been circulating on Twitter and Reddit. Several people on Twitter and Reddit believe that “Ash” is some part of the baby’s name based on the Æ symbol in the name Musk shared. Many people also suggested that the A-12 could be a reference to the Lockheed A-12, which was nicknamed was part of a project dubbed Archangel. So, the general consensus of The Internet seems to be that the baby boy’s name might be “X Ash Archangel Musk.”

Musk’s Twitter replies exploded with congratulations and requests to see pictures of the new baby. On Tuesday morning, Musk tweeted two photos of his bundle of joy in response to follower’s requests. In one pic, their baby is wrapped up in a swaddling blanket, wearing a knit hat. Using aa filter, Musk doodled some fake tattoo’s on the baby’s face including one that read “Savage.”

The second pic shows a doting Musk holding his adorable newborn. Musk is wearing an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt and staring lovingly at his new babe who is mid-yawn.

This is the couple’s first child together, however, Musk is already a veteran dad, Metro reported. He has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. All six of Musk’s children are boys. His five boys with Wilson are named Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon, and Kai.

Congratulations to Grimes and Musk!