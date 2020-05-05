Kiki Passo Lets It All Hang Out In Plunging White Bathing Suit: ‘All Smiles’

Kiki Passo went full bombshell in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday night. The model revealed that she was all smiles due to the fact that her birthday is coming up.

In the sexy snap, Kiki looked smoking hot as she rocked a scanty white bathing suit. The one-piece boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage, as well as her muscular arms and shoulders.

The swimwear fit snugly around her tiny waist and boasted a daring cut that the showcased her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her round booty. Her flat tummy and killer legs were also on display in the pic. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck and gold bracelets on her wrist.

Kiki posed outside with her hip pushed out. She arched her back and rested one hand on her thigh while the other came up to pull at a strand of her hair while she soaked up some sun.

Kiki wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look in the picture. The application appeared to consist of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as shimmering eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her sun kissed skin looked to give off a glow that may have been accentuated by highlighter on her face and blush on her cheeks. She also sported a pink tint to her lips.

Many of Kiki’s over 1.1 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 64,000 times since its upload. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 830 messages.

“Natural is always the most beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Now that’s the look of a goddess,” another wrote.

“Literally my jaw is on the floor,” a third comment read.

“KiiiiKiiii! This photo is amazing just like you. I love everything about you. You are just so gorgeous girl. Have a great birthday!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her fit figure online. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, racy dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki stunned her Instagram fans earlier this week when she rocked a bright blue bikini that flaunted her enviable curves and sexy underboob. To date, that photo has raked in more than 67,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.