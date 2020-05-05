Coronavirus Could Be Mutating To Become Weaker, New Study Says

The novel coronavirus may be mutating in a way that they’ve seen before and could potentially be making it weaker. A new study, as reported by the New York Post, says that just as the SARS virus shifted in the middle of the global pandemic in 2003, it appears that COVID-19 could be doing the same.

Researchers at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, using a new technology, have been studying the genetic code of the novel coronavirus. This enables them to better understand how the virus spreads and mutates.

The researchers took samples from nearly 400 people in the state who had been infected by what scientists call SARS-CoV-2 to see how it has changed over time.

The results show that the virus was missing a large section of its genome. This is a significant section and has a similar pattern to the behavior of SARS in 2003, lead study author Dr. Efren Lim explained. During that epidemic, the virus began to mutate in a way that made it weaker and less able to sicken its host.

“One of the reasons why this mutation is of interest is because it mirrors a large deletion that arose in the 2003 SARS outbreak,” Lim said.

That isn’t necessarily good news, however. While a weaker virus may not may its host as sick, it does make it easier for it to spread, since many people don’t even know that they have the virus.

Other viruses, like HIV, mutate constantly, which makes it difficult to create a vaccine for or to prevent and treat. But COVID-19 appears to be much slower at mutating, which could enable scientists to develop an effective vaccine, though one isn’t guaranteed at this point.

The WHO warned on Monday that there have been viruses in the past, like HIV, that researchers have never been able to develop a vaccine for. It’s too early to tell, an envoy for the health organization said, to know if the coronavirus will be one for which a vaccine will be effective.

The scientists at Arizona State warn that this is the first time this kind of mutation has been seen in over 16,000 coronaviruses that have had their genome sequenced, so it warrants further examination.

“One sample is the convincing thing we need to say ‘look at this,’ meaning that if more coronavirus genomes are sequenced, scientists might find far more instances of this attenuated genome,” Lim said.

While it is too early to tell if the mutation will have any impact on the current spread of the disease, it doesn’t change the reality of the situation. Until a vaccine is developed, which could take anywhere from a year to several – if one is developed at all – the disease will continue to infect and sicken humans.