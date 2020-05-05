Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife Emma Heming After Social Distancing With Demi Moore

Bruce Willis finally reunited with his wife of over a decade, Emma Heming, after spending the last month social distancing with ex Demi Moore and their daughters in Idaho.

Many people across the country are cooped up at home, distancing themselves from other people as the coronavirus continues to take thousands of lives.

According to E! News, Heming posted her and Willis’ reunion on her Instagram stories Monday. The model shared footage of her and Willis riding around on an ATV with big smiles. She also shared photos of Willis’ pushing their one of their two daughters on a swing. Another shot shows Willis carrying their daughter on his shoulders as they walk alongside a creek. The couple seemed to be distancing in the countryside due to the shots of a creek, a landscape of trees and

Fans wondered why Willis was isolating with Moore and his older daughters at first, to which daughter Scout Willis explained on the Dopey podcast. Willis told listeners that Heming was supposed to join them in Idaho, but one of their young daughters accidentally poked her foot with a needle in a park. Heming decided on staying in Los Angeles, to await test results from the doctor. Bruce decided to go early and figured they would meet up later.

When Heming attempted to come, “travel got crazy” according to Scout, so Heming just stayed back.

Moore posted numerous snaps of her and Willis, their daughters, and various family members dressed in matching green-striped onesies. One photo Moore posted shows the family all sitting around each other flashing big smiles. Willis is seen holding a life-size spoon, while Tallulah, Scout, and Demi are surrounded by a number of small puppies.

Moore captioned the photo “Family bonding” followed by a green heart, indicating that the time with each other did them some good. Heming left a comment surrounded by more green hearts.

“At its finest,” Heming wrote. “Love and miss you guys.”

The photo over 212,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments from fans sending well-wishes.

“Omg this is the best thing I’ve seen this whole quarantine!” wrote one fan.

“Yall have Got to have one of the best families ever! To see you all bond after all this time, trials, lessons, and blessings! I adore it and so many should take a lesson,” expressed another fan.

With Willis now reunited with Heming, the couple will be celebrating their daughter Evelyn’s 6th birthday on May 5.