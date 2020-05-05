Grace Elizabeth Shows Some Serious Skin In A Tiger-Print Bikini

Grace Elizabeth turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a smoking hot new set of snaps that have proved hard to be ignored.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on Monday to share a trio of tantalizing new snaps with her 1.1 million followers on the platform. The images captured Grace striking a variety of poses outside on a gorgeous and sunny day. She stood on top of a luscious bed of grass that was surrounded by towering trees, noting in the caption of her post that she was “grateful” to be able to go out and “enjoy these beautiful surroundings.”

Grace sent temperatures soaring as she took in the nature scene around her, as she was clad in nothing more than a bold, tiger-print bikini that showed some serious skin. Her swimwear look included a bralette-style top with thin straps that highlighted her toned shoulders and arms, and a scoop neckline that teased just a glimpse of cleavage. Two metallic rings connected its cups in the middle of her bust, adding a hint of bling to the look that also offered another look at her chest.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque, much in part to their high-cut design that showcased her lean legs and hips. In two out of the three photos, Grace posed in profile to the camera, revealing that the number also boasted a daringly cheeky design that exposed an ample amount of her pert derriere as well. Meanwhile, its waistband featured the same metal ring detail and sat low on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

No accessories appeared to have been added to the catwalk queen’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible physique. It was impossible to tell if she was sporting any makeup for the outdoor adventure either, as her face was hardly visible in any of the photos. Regardless, fans still went wild for the triple update, awarding it over 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower Grace in compliments for the stunning display.

“What a beauty,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” remarked another fan.

“This suit is everything,” a third follower quipped.

“This is wild! The true Goddess of Nature,” commented a fourth follower.

Grace has been treating her Instagram followers to a number of skin-baring snaps as of late. In another recent upload shared last month, the model flaunted her curves in two sexy lingerie sets that left little to the imagination. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 67,000 likes and 400 comments to date.