Casey Costelloe Slays In A Sexy Animal-Print Bikini: ‘I Miss The Beach And My Tan’

Casey Costelloe took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share yet another sexy snapshot. The model flashed her curves while revealing how much she misses the beach and her tanned skin.

In the stunning shot, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a sexy leopard-print bikini. The tiny top tied around her back and behind her neck while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut to expose her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and boasted racy cutouts to show off even more skin while showcasing her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

Casey posed with her hip pushed out and her head tilted towards the ground in the pic. She placed one hand on her thigh and the other in her hair as she gave a flirty smile for the camera. In the background of the photo a clear blue sky, sandy beach, and gorgeous ocean can be seen.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application seemed to include mascara on her lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared perfectly complemented by highlighter and blush on her face, which accentuated her cheekbones, nose, chin, and forehead. She completed the look with understated lips.

Casey’s 806,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The snap earned more than 8,700 likes within the first six hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“Magnificent breathtaking gorgeous beauty stunning gorgeous body,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful sensual body and sweet beautiful shining eyes,” another stated.

“And you are still GORGEOUS and so SEXY with or without the tan,” a third social media user declared.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The model is known for flaunting her enviable curves in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a stunning sheer white lingerie set while posing in a golden field. To date, that snap has earned more than 10,000 likes and over 300 comments.