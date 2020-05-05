As Colleges Move To Online Courses, Many Unhappy Students Filing Lawsuits Seeking Tuition Refunds

With colleges moving to online courses as campuses remain closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, an increasing number of unhappy and unsatisfied students are seeking refunds on their tuition.

As The Associated Press reported, students at more than 25 universities across the United States have filed lawsuits demanding partial refunds on tuition and campus fees, claiming that they are paying for a campus experience that they’re not longer getting. As the report noted, the lawsuits underscore some of the difficulties facing higher education institutions forced to quickly shift to all-online course offerings.

As the report noted, colleges have been put under significant financial strain, with estimates that they could lose up to $1 billion due to a sharp decline in enrollment, state funding, and research grants. Many have already taken measures to cut costs, including layoffs and staff furloughs.

As the New York Times noted, many colleges and universities are worried if students will return in the fall if campuses remain closed and they need to keep offering online courses. The report added that these institutions have lost a number of revenue sources, and could be bracing for a significant drop in enrollment as well.

“Already, colleges have seen their endowments weakened, and worry that fund-raising efforts will founder even as many families need more financial aid,” the report noted. “They also expect to lose international students, especially from Asia, because of travel restrictions and concerns about studying abroad. Foreign students, usually paying full tuition, represent a significant revenue source everywhere, from the Ivy League to community colleges.”

Colleges are challenging the tuition refund lawsuits, with many claiming that students are still learning with the professors teaching their courses and able to earn credits toward their degrees. But they have drawn controversy at some of the larger institutions, with critics saying they could afford to offer tuition refunds to many families who are financially strapped from job losses and the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown measures in place across the country.

“Some of the suits draw attention to schools’ large financial reserves, saying colleges are unfairly withholding refunds even while they rest on endowments that often surpass $1 billion,” the report noted.

It remains unclear whether colleges and universities will be able to open in time for fall semesters, as there are a range of projections of how the coronavirus could continue to spread, or whether there could be a second wave coming in the fall.