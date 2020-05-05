Destiny’s Child Singer Michelle Williams Talks Self-Care During The Pandemic And Dealing With Haters

Gospel recording artist and Destiny’s Child group member Michelle Williams opened up in a recent Instagram live discussion, sharing her thoughts on mental health and dealing with haters.

Williams famously embraces her wellness journey and often publicly shares her story in hopes of helping others who are dealing with similar experiences. She spoke out for the first time regarding her struggle with depression back in 2018 while appearing on Good Morning America.

The songstress was a guest for the Yeah Wellness check-in on May 4 via Instagram. The Yeah Wellness check-ins were launched by mental health advocate — and former record label executive — Shanti Das, serving as an outlet for celebrities and other high-profile personalities to do live wellness check-ins. Said stars often share strategies for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises, with fans.

During the discussion, Shanti asked Michelle about a recent Fox Soul interview wherein the singer referenced shifting her focus away from the haters, and negativity in general, in order to focus on wellness.

Williams discussed the negative attacks she receives in relation to her involvement with Destiny’s Child, and emphasized that shifting her focus to her current purpose is a source of wellness for her. She noted that this process takes some practice.

“The soul wants affirmation and we want people to say good job I’m proud of you… but then you get ‘you suck!’ and ‘why were you in the group in the first place?’ It took practice for me to come into alignment with what my purpose is in this world and in this industry as it relates to my job.”

It’s no secret that Williams has been the target of internet insensitivity, from negative memes to mean comments. While she received a Grammy and other awards alongside Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, Williams also receives a lot of hate. During the wellness check-in, Williams discussed the broader impact social media had made on her mental health, and how the various online platforms presented a new challenge for her.

“Negative remarks hit different when you see it versus when you hear it,” Williams expressed.

Noting that supportive fans try to redirect her to the positive comments, Williams said she is reminded of her purpose when she gets messages from others saying how she inspires them to be open about their mental health journey.

When the topic of how Williams is coping during the pandemic arose, she said she’s “a homebody” and doesn’t particularly prefer to be around a lot of people — so she is “pretty much in heaven” given the stay-at-home order. However, she acknowledged that there is a big difference between being home because you want to be and self-isolating because “if you breathe this air you might get sick.”

Williams shared a few of her favorite self-care routines with viewers. She said she likes to soak in a tub with lavender bath bombs, light candles, and perhaps most importantly, check in with her loved ones. Taking a philosophical turn, Williams also spoke about the importance of putting oneself first before contributing to the broader world.

“I’m also reminding myself that self-care is not selfish. If something is dirty in me, I want to clean that up so I’m not putting that out onto other people. Because what’s in me will come out.”

Finally, the topic of travel — after the pandemic eases — arose.

“Greece! I’ve never been to Greece! I had a brief visit to Nigeria, but it was so rushed that I’d also like to visit Africa,” Williams said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and May 5 is National Silence the Shame Day. Founded by Shanti, National Silence the Shame Day is a day to continue the conversation about mental wellness and erase the stigma associated with mental illness.