Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Stunning Curves In Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo showed off her selfie timer skills in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she posed in a colorful bikini as the camera snapped some close-up shots. Her look did nothing but favors for her stunning curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren standing at the corner of a white building, though her exact location was unclear. Behind her, a cluster of tree branches could be seen hitting the wall. Natural light appeared to be shining down on the model as the rays highlighted her toned body. Her skin looked tanner than ever in her bright swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a demi-cut bra in a white, orange, green, purple, yellow, black, pink and blue abstract pattern. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, some sideboob was on display.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a similar bottom in a cheeky cut. The bikini featured a U-shaped design where the front remained low on Lauren’s waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, gold hoops on the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The look perfectly showcased her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a small gold necklace and a gold bangle. She appeared to be rocking some subtle makeup, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, highlighter, cat eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. Lauren’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Lauren leaned on something off-camera and curved her hip in a way that further accentuated her figure. She pushed one arm against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out. The second photo showed her upright with her back arched as she pursed her lips for the camera.

Finally, in the third shot, Lauren turned to the side and pushed her hip out, giving fans a view of her bare, round booty.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking great in that one,” one fan said with several flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful it’s surreal,” another user added.

“Selfie game on point,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, she rocked a snakeskin bikini, which her followers loved.