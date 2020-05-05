Julia Roberts Wears Her Met Ball Gown While Standing Over A Tub Full Of Bubbles

Julia Roberts wore her Met Gala ballgown while standing over a tub full of bubbles as she implored her social media followers to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar-winning superstar was to attend the annual fete held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the event was postponed.

The stunning strapless creation features three tiers of alternating black and white layers of tulle. The top black tier ends directly at her hips. This is followed by an alternating white layer of the thin material, which comes to an end around the back of her knees, with the high-low tiers of the dress beginning at that level of color. The final black level of tulle ends just at the tops of her feet but drapes into a dramatic train that would have trailed behind the actress at the exciting event.

Julia’s highlighted blond hair is styled in a wavy fashion, with her tresses dramatically parted on the left and hanging in front of her eye in a long bang.

Although Julia did not indicate where the photo was taken, the actress is seen in the image in what appears to be her New York City Gramercy Park apartment.

The bathroom has grayish-white subway tiles, with a stunning view of the city from an extra-large window. It also features a bathtub, highlighted by chrome accessory pieces and an arrangement of fresh white orchids in a vase.

With various hashtags, Julia implored her followers that they still needed to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The annual Met Gala event, which showcases the best in fashion and creativity, did not take place as planned on the first Monday in May. The event, which celebrates the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is orchestrated in collaboration with Vogue, was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Costume Institute’s spring show, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” which was the theme of the gala, will be postponed until October and will run until early February 2021, reported The Cut. The gala provides the Costume Institute’s funding for the year. In 2019, the event generated upward of $15 million, and tickets for this year’s event were $35,000 apiece.

Fans of the beloved movie superstar, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich in the 2000 film of the same name, loved the juxtaposition of the image and shared their appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek photo over 641,500 times.

“My Met Ball outfit this year is a lovely sweatsuit with divine fuzzy slippers,” Julia’s celebrity pal Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, noted.