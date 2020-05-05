Bru Luccas Flaunts Muscular Legs In Scandalous, Low-Plunging Swimsuit

Bru Luccas is back in a swimsuit on her Instagram page, and her 2.9 million fans are loving the sight. Her latest social media share showed the model in a skimpy white one-piece that left little to the imagination.

The sizzling snapshot captured Bru outside on an overcast day. She stood in the middle of a gravel trail that was framed by a wooden fence on one side and several trees and green plants on the other. Bru appeared directly in the center of the photo, brushing away her hair with one hand as she stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. She looked nothing short of perfect in a curve-hugging white suit that accentuated her hourglass physique.

The one-piece was made of a skimpy white fabric and possessed a daringly low-cut neckline that dipped down Bru’s chest, leaving her decolletage bare and showing off ample cleavage. Its thin straps secured over her fit arms while the bright white hue popped perfectly against her allover glow.

The piece clung tightly to every inch of her bombshell body, including her midsection, where her abs showed through the fabric. Meanwhile, its dangerously high cut put her hip bones and strong stems on full display. She added a pair of light brown work boots to complete her smoking-hot outfit.

Bru opted to go jewelry-free for the outdoor hike, letting her beautiful figure speak for itself. She wore her bone-straight brunette tresses with a side part while her long, flowing locks spilled messily over her shoulders. Her skin looked flawless, and she appeared to be done up in a full face of makeup for her nature walk. The application included defined brows that matched the color of her tresses, and she also added mascara and dark liner to bring out her brown eyes. The model applied a dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks as well as a vibrant red lipstick on her pout.

As with most of her social media shares, this one was showered with love from her millions of fans. The post garnered over 243,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

“Woooow beautiful and amazing figure,” one person wrote with a series of flame emoji in their comment.

“Omg hottest hiking outfit ever,” added another admirer.

“OMG Very Beautiful and Very very Stronger,” a third fan complimented.

“Your shape is actually so unreal,” a fourth follower chimed in.