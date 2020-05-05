Lindsey Vonn Washes Her Car In A Skimpy Bikini

Lindsey hosed down her Land Rover in a two-piece.

Lindsey Vonn gave her Instagram followers a big treat this week when she shared a sizzling new photo of herself washing her car in a skimpy bikini. The Olympian skier stunned in the snap posted on May 4 which showed her having an “adventure” on her own driveway amid the current lockdown as she made sure her wheels were squeaky clean.

Lindsey proudly showed off her fit and toned body, and her all-over tan, in the photo that showed her in a multi-colored two-piece.

The gorgeous athlete rocked a crop-top style bikini top which featured a set of three peach, white, and green strips across her chest with thin straps that stretched across her upper arms for a cute yet sultry off the shoulder look.

Lindsey opted to keep things matchy matchy on her bottom half. She paired the top with bikini bottoms in the same color scheme trio.

The briefs sat low below her bellybutton with the peach and white pieces of material sitting over her hips.

The 35-year-old star — who recently stunned her followers in a red bikini — gave the camera a very big smile as she rested her left arm up on the side of her black Land Rover. The car had her two adorable dogs inside with the windows rolled down.

An array of green foliage and the stunning blue sky could be seen behind her.

Lindsey went barefoot on her driveway and held a hose up to the car. She stunned as she flashed her pearly whites and scraped her long, blond hair back into a ponytail.

As the geotag suggests, Lindsey was snapped while still in lockdown at her home in sunny Los Angeles, California. In the caption, she urged her 2 million followers to #stayhome as the pandemic continues.

The comments section was full of praise for Lindsey, with plenty of messages from famous faces.

British model Iskra Lawrence wrote that she was “Basically the hottest comedian ever” with several different emoji, including red hearts and fire.

Her proud fiance, hockey player P.K. Subban, also slid into the comments section with a range of different symbols. He used crying laughing and tongue sticking out faces, a check mark, and a praising hand emoji.

The sizzling bikini photo has received more than 126,000 likes in only 22 hours.

But this isn’t the first time fans have seen Lindsey in her swimwear during lockdown.

Last month, P.K. shared a look at his fiancee in her swimwear on his Instagram account. That snap showed the star in a seriously tiny two-piece in a sizzling photo from a past bikini photo shoot as the athlete admitted that quarantining has been “easy” with his wife-to-be by his side.