Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, A Rare And Dangerous Effect Of COVID-19, Hospitalizes 15 Children in NY

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is similar to Kawasaki Disease.

A rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hospitalized 15 children in New York City, The New York Times reports.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome causes the blood vessels, including coronary arteries, to become inflamed. It’s similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, a rare disease in children.

And in New York City, 15 children are currently hospitalized with it. Most of them, in addition to the internal inflammation, have or have had a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. Most of them required blood pressure support, and 5 of them have wound up having to be placed on a ventilator. All had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

As of this writing, none of the children sickened with the syndrome have died from it.

On Monday, health officials in the city released a bulletin warning pediatricians and other practitioners that not much is known about the illness.

“The full spectrum of disease is not yet known,” the bulletin reads in part.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, New York City’s health commissioner, noted that, though the children presenting with this disease have tested positive for coronavirus, at this time the link between the inflammatory illness and COVID-19, if indeed such a link exists, has not been scientifically established.

Theo Heimann / Getty Images

“Even though the relationship of this syndrome to Covid-19 is not yet defined, and not all of these cases have tested positive for Covid-19 by either DNA test or serology, the clinical nature of this virus is such that we are asking all providers to contact us immediately if they see patients who meet the criteria we’ve outlined,” she said.

Further, she advised parents to call their child’s doctor right away if he or she is experiencing fever, rash, abdominal pain or vomiting.

As of this writing, several unanswered questions remain about the nature of this illness. For example, it’s not clear if the illness is limited to children in New York City, or indeed, if the children currently hospitalized with the illness are the only area children to have developed such symptoms. It may be that only the sickest children have been reported, for example.

This manifestation of the COVID-19 pandemic was first observed in Europe. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in late April doctors in the United Kingdom began observing children turning up in hospitals with the same illness. The sickened British children all presented with similar symptoms to those of the American children: abdominal pain, gastrointestinal distress, and inflammation of the heart.