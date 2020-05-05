Marie Osmond Honors Late Son Michael’s Birthday With Tribute Post

Marie Osmond honored her late son Michael‘s birthday with a tribute post to Instagram. The Talk co-host shared a throwback image of her cuddling toddler Michael in her arms with a caption in which she called him her “angel.”

Marie posted a pic of her smiling lovingly at her son, who is seated on her lap. Her left arm is protectively wrapped around him as he looks away from the camera. Michael is wearing a white t-shirt with a cartoon image on it in the share. Marie sports a sleeveless white, button-down shirt in the pic, her hair pulled up off her neck. On her ears appear to be white pearl drop earrings.

The entertainer has always been open about the pain of losing her child, who passed 10 years ago at the age of 18. In a powerful message Marie shared with her followers this past February, she reflected on her loss, explaining that Michael’s death left her with indescribable pain. She also explained that as a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Mormons, she relied on her faith heavily during that time to get her through the dark days following her son’s death.

Marie continues to deal with her feelings by being open and honest with her Instagram followers and speaking out on The Talk as a way to give others who have experienced some of life’s most difficult challenges a voice. Marie is also a mother to Stephen, 37, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17.

May 4th also holds a special meaning for Marie for two other happy reasons. It is also the birthday of her beloved mother, Olive Osmond, and her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Steven Craig. Marie also commemorated those milestones with separate Instagram posts the same day. Marie remarried Steven 26 years after their divorce. They originally wed in 1982 and divorced in 1985.

Fans appeared supportive of Marie’s birthday post for son Stephen by posting their own statements in the comments section of the share.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to your beautiful Michael. I know your pain only too well. But each birthday we pass is one step further to meeting our children again. Oh & birthday wishes to your mom & happy anniversary to you & your Steve,” said one follower of the entertainer.

“Happy heavenly birthday..comfort hope and love sent to your mama,” posted a second fan.

“So thankful knowing you will see him again one day! Hugs to you!” said a third fan who added a blue heart emoji to their statement.

“Thinking of you Marie Osmond. Beautiful picture of you two. Love you!” stated a fourth follower.