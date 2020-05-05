Britney Spears Rocks A Yellow String Bikini To Lip Sync ‘Baby Got Back’

Britney and her boyfriend hilariously lip synced along to the iconic 1992 rap.

Britney Spears slipped into a bright yellow bikini to show off her lip sync skills in a video posted to her Instagram account this week. The singer teamed up with her boyfriend Sam Asghari for the hilarious new clip which showed the couple being silly as they soaked up the sun together.

Britney kicked off the video, which she posted with a heavy yellow filter, as she hilariously moved her mouth along with the spoken word opening of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s infamous 1992 hit “Baby Got Back” which talks about a girl with a large booty.

She panned the camera to show Sam, who was sunbathing on a white towel. He arched his eyebrow and looked at the camera.

The mom of two then filmed herself again as she finished the verse while perfectly in sync with the track.

She flipped her long, blond hair over her shoulder and kept things super sassy, even putting her hand with a bright red manicure over her mouth, to get into character.

Britney then turned the camera back to Sam who began to rap Sir Mix-A-Lot’s verse directly into the camera.

The model appeared to be shirtless in the video as he soaked up the sunshine, while Britney gave fans just a glimpse at her own toned body in her vibrant two-piece.

The star rocked a yellow string bikini top that plunged pretty low at the chest and showed off her decolletage.

Britney kept the camera tilted upwards and focused on her top half, so didn’t reveal if she opted to pair the triangle bikini top with matching yellow bottoms. She accessorized her swim look with a white necklace which she’s been sporting in a number of her recent social media uploads.

Britney shared the clip with her over 24 million followers on May 4, but appeared to reveal in the caption that it was a throwback. She said that she’d actually forgotten she’d made it with the model and actor after previously confirming last month that they’ve not been self-isolating together amid the current coronavirus lockdown.

The hilarious video was a big hit with fans. It’s been viewed more than 1.2 million times in less than 11 hours, while the comments section was overrun with supportive messages for the “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer.

One fan joked that Britney “invented lip syncing” in the comments.

Another wrote in all caps, “QUEEN OF BEING ICONIC” alongside a heart eye and a red heart emoji.

“It’s so nice seeing you be goofy and fun. You deserve to be happy,” a third comment read.

Britney’s become almost as famous for her social media activity as she is for her iconic hits, as the star regularly keeps fans updated with her life via Instagram photos and videos.

An upload she shared back in March showed the star screaming at the top of her lungs in a hilarious jump scare clip.